Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Answers Some of Your Emails & Questions
LAS VEGAS, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders faced a different opponent this week as they hosted the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning world champions.
While the opponent was different, unfortunately for Raider Nation, the outcome was the same.
Crucial unforced errors, penalties, execution errors by multiple players, and head-scratching coaching decisions once again doomed the Raiders (2-6) in a 27-20 loss.
Once again, with OC Luke Getsy scripting the early plays, the Raiders came out on fire.
But once the script ended, Silver and Black proved they were not improvisers, and the creative and effective attack stalled.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast answers many of your questions and emails after the disappointing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Early on, the creativity of play calling and utilization of so many diverse and talented players had the well-respected Chiefs defense guessing and even had the Raiders with the lead.
Once the Raiders shot out of the cannon, the offense essentially stalled with stars like WR Jakobi Meyers and rookie sensational TE Brock Bowers disappearing like a famed magic show just a few blocks away on the strip.
Both men magically reappeared at the end of the game when they couldn’t make a difference.
Yet again, the tired mantra of the season of turnovers, execution, penalties, and, to be nice, questionable offensive play calling left the guestimated 30% of Allegiant Stadium that were cheering for the home team, wondering what they had just seen.
This Raiders team is desperate for an offensive identity. They faced first and goal at the three and were unable to punch it in this week, and they faced first and goal last week and came away with no points.
They simply do not make the necessary offensive adjustments you see his coworker Patrick Graham make on the defensive side or any other successful coordinator on any side of the ball.
Raider Nation’s frustration is mounting. They see what this offense can do, the early drives this and other weeks, so they know that this team can get it done.
But they don’t.
The Raiders head to Cincinnati next week to face the Bengals, and one thing is certain. With bye week coming after that something has to be done.
What? That remains to be seen, but even with all of the injuries, this team has far too much talent to be 2-6.
Even tonight versus the world champions was a winnable game, but they didn’t.
The defense, decimated by major injuries, is doing more than its share to win. The Raiders' unimpressive record has only seen one game in which Patrick Graham’s side of the ball failed: the Carolina Panthers game. It is now time for the offense to show up and do its job.
Al Davis taught Bill Parcells, who ultimately taught Bill Belichick the saying that the Patriots legendary General is famous for: “Do your job.”
Right now, Raider Nation should be collectively asking about the offense doing their job.
Why? Because they aren’t.
There is plenty of blame to pass around; not one player or coach is exempt, but with nine games remaining, you can’t just let it go.
Something has to be done. The Raiders' offense must follow Al Davis's commandment to “Do your job.”
