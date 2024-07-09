Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Continues Our Discussion of the Biggest Questions for Training Camp
HENDERSON0N, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders' attention is now on the NFL Training Camp, which opens in 14 days in Costa Mesa, California.
Under the guidance of head coach Antonio Pierce, the Silver and Black have united as a team, from the coaching staff to the players. Their collective optimism and confidence are soaring, and the bar for their performance, if possible, has increased.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast looks ahead to training camp in 14 days to discuss who's feeling the most pressure.
Superstar WR Davante Adams spoke after the mandatory mini-camp, and here is a brief transcript of his comments.
Q: Learning a new offensive system, there is a quarterback situation going on and you're going against a defense that'sin year three in theirsystem, so there’s probably going to be some rough days out there for the offense. How do you put all that in perspective that this is a learning process right now and it's the beginning of a long process? Adams: "Yeah, I mean, what is that called out there that we just did? Practice. That's it, right? This is the opportunity to get all of that stuff ironed out. It's going to be a lot of mistakes. It's going to be mistakes made during the season, but this time of year gives us the opportunity to get ahead of it and learn the system. Thankfully, I've been in thissystem for a long time, so 90 percent of these calls are coming through and I know what to do right away without even getting in my book for real. It's a learning process for everybody getting comfortable with it. It was the same thing that happened with the last offense when were here, trying to just figure out how things change on motions, getting lined up, it's different formations. You might hear some things that were similar to what you had before, getting that out of your mind and kind of unlearning some stuff is a part of the process. So, we're just going to keep working. That's all it is. It's the second day of mandatory minicamp, so we got a lot of time. We just got to make good use of our time."
The Raiders’ right guard battle will be one of the most interesting things to watch when training camp kicks off in a few weeks.
