Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Discusses the Depth of the Offensive Line, Michael Mayer, and Much More
HENDERSON0N, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders' attention is now on the NFL Training Camp, which opens in 11 days in Costa Mesa, California.
Under the guidance of head coach Antonio Pierce, the Silver and Black have united as a team, from the coaching staff to the players. Their collective optimism and confidence are soaring, and the bar for their performance, if possible, has increased.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast looks ahead to training camp in 16 days to discuss who's feeling the most pressure.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
Superstar WR Davante Adams spoke after the mandatory mini-camp, and here is a brief transcript of his comments.
Q: How good can this offense be with the personnel that you guys have? Adams: "I mean, you stop talking about potential when you’re like 10 years old, so at the end of the day, it don't really matter how good we can be. I definitely wouldn't want to put any expectations on anybody, but it's no secret we got some dangerous weapons on the team as a whole, not to mention offense. So, guys stay at it and keep learning and keep getting better and pushing each other, it's a lot of competition right now. So, that's what's going to make everybody better. And then, I guess we'll see what that potential is."
Q: What's the best thing about this offense? Adams: "I don't know if it's any one thing, but just the timing. A lot of things kind of go together, so it's going to keep some defenses honest. Different ways we may motion, one way and do something, and then do something completely different, have a double move off of it or whatever the case may be. But I could answer that question a little bit better going into the scheme, but obviously you guys don't get that."
Q: What have you seen in the quarterback competition right now? Adams: "Competition, just like what you said. These guys are going out there and it’s not necessarily Gardner [Minshew] trying to beat out Aidan [O'Connell], or Aidan trying to do that. It's more everybody just trying to be the best version of themselves and continue to learn. Neither one of those guys have any familiarity with this offense, so just taking advantage of all their reps, learning from the mistakes because there's going to be obviously a lot of them. It's the hardest position to play in football. It's not going to be easy, but they're continuing to push and push each other too, which is the best part about this thing."
