Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Goes Into Detail Answering Many of Your Silver and Black Questions, Emails
The latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast answers your questions and emails about the Silver and Black, less than one week before training camp starts.
HENDERSON0N, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders' attention is now on the NFL Training Camp, which opens in six days in Costa Mesa, California.
Under the guidance of head coach Antonio Pierce, the Silver and Black have united as a team, from the coaching staff to the players. Their collective optimism and confidence are soaring, and the bar for their performance, if possible, has increased.
The latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast answers your questions and emails about the Silver and Black, less than one week before training camp starts.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
Superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby spoke recently, and here is a brief transcript of his comments.
Q: The continuity of the personnel carrying over from last year to this year with a bunch of starters, and Patrick Graham now in year three of his system, do you guys feel like you're at a different starting point compared to maybe years past? Crosby: "I feel like every year, you have a lot of excitement, anticipation, things like that. At the end of the day, it's just about discipline; motivation can only take you so far. We have to get disciplined to get better every day. So, if we had that mindset, and let that bleed through the team, that's what I'm focused on. That's what guys like Christian [Wilkins], guys like Aidan [O'Connell], the leaders, stepping up. [Robert] Spill [Spillane] as well, all those guys are pushing their rooms and everybody's trying to get to the best possible level they can get to so, that's our main focus right now."
Q: In all your years here with the Raiders, how does this team feel, does it feel like it's further ahead? Does it feel like it's got something that maybe some others didn't? Crosby: "Like I said, you can't get too caught up in the hype and noise and things like that. We've been preseason Super Bowl contenders and also preseason we're going to lose every game. So, it doesn't matter. We just have to be ourselves, focus on what's most important and that's the work, the process. Working even when you don't feel great and that's what it's really about. Because right now, everybody's healthy, everyone's happy everyone's sun's bright, things are smooth. You don't have games; you don't have extra media attention. So, everything's rainbows and butterflies. But when the real bullets are flying, that's when you figure out who your guys are. And for me, that's why I just try to stay present. Because I've been in those situations many, many times. And we have guys that are also in opposition, but we have a lot of new guys as well. So, we just have to keep improving and focus on what's most important."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.