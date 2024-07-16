Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Looks forward to the 2025 Silver and Black Quarterback Situation
HENDERSON0N, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders' attention is now on the NFL Training Camp, which opens in seven days in Costa Mesa, California.
Under the guidance of head coach Antonio Pierce, the Silver and Black have united as a team, from the coaching staff to the players. Their collective optimism and confidence are soaring, and the bar for their performance, if possible, has increased.
The latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast features and in-depth discussion on the Silver and Black quarterback situation in 2025.
Superstar WR Davante Adams spoke after the mandatory mini-camp, and here is a brief transcript of his comments.
Q: What's the synergy been like between you, Tre Tucker and Jakobi Meyers? Adams: "Just how it was last year. As Aidan’s [O'Connell] coming in getting more comfortable, more we get around each other, the more comfortable we are. We have a pretty cohesive unit right now. And it makes coming out here a lot more fun, makes it easier and we spend a lot of time together outside of the facility too, which is what really makes this thing fully special when you have that type of bond and that type of connection with one another, so it's just going to continue to grow." Las Vegas Raiders Transcript 6.12.24
Q: A lot of talk about the NFL potentially going to an 18-game schedule and the Super Bowl maybe even going all the way to Presidents Day weekend. As a veteran, as somebody that is aware of what the season takes on you, what are your thoughts of the possibility of the season lasting that long now? Adams: "If you'd asked me that 10 years ago, I probably would be excited about it. Now, not so excited, but it is what it is. That's the thing that's special about football and why I really wanted to play football over basketball is that I just feel like it's a different type of feeling knowing that you only have a limited amount of opportunities out there. You bust your ass the whole offseason, come out here OTAs, you get dinged up when you're not even on the field. And then you get 16 opportunities, 17 opportunities, 18 opportunities, whatever it is. So, I'm always down to play more football, but it makes more sense when you're fighting for something too. So, hopefully we're not playing 18 games, that's obviously not the way to think about it, but that's the way you kind of have to. If we're playing more, it better be for a reason."
