Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Offers Five Enormous Things from OTAs, Offseason
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are experiencing an offseaon in which the entire franchise is engulfed in optimism, as Mark Davis has set the sail of the ship in one direction, led by GM Tom Telesco, and ultimately Coach Antonio Pierce.
That optimism set the groundwork for something special in 2024, and that sense of optimism is prevlanet everywhere you look around the organization.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast focuses on five enormous things that have stood out from the Silver and Black OTAs and offseason.
You can watch the entire podcast below, to not only learn the five enormous takeawsy, but to have it explained from an insiders perspective.
New Slver and Black assistant head coach Marvin Lewis during OTAs, dicussed superstar DE Maxx Crosby, and the qualities he sees from him, that match those of other Hall of Fame players he has led.
: "I do. I see a driven player. I also had the opportunity to be around Bruce Smith and Darrell
Green for a season and Champ Bailey, you see guys that have become at the pinnacle - Shannon Sharpe - of their game and how they go about their business each and every day. You can set your watch by Maxx Crosby now. Somebody said to me he'd to be easy to assassinate him because you know where he's going to be at all times. He's phenomenal, and being over there in Arizona, I got to spend a lot of time with the Cardinals and watching J.J. Watt at the end of his career. And the very last practice J.J. Watt had for the Arizona Cardinals, he looked like Maxx Cosby looks every day out here. And I think to me that shows you what a great player is like. I was influenced as a young coach in the NFL by Rod Woodson, and then later was fortunate enough to draft Ray Lewis, and then we brought Shannon Sharpe, so I've been watching how these guys who've become Hall of Fame players, how they go about their day each and every day, and Maxx has those qualities."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.