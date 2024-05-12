Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast on Brock Bowers, NFL Draft Dynamic, Gambling, More
The Las Vegas Raiders opened rookie NFL camp this week, riding a wave of optimism not seen in Raiders Nation in years.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast features Brock Bowers, the NFL Draft dynamic, sports gambling, and more.
Coach Antonio Pierce talked about surprises or significant moments in his first draft as the head coach and looking for specific types of players.
"I think so. I mean, we got some gritty, some grimy, nasty, back-alley guys, man, and more
importantly we got size. I think you look at the two O-linemen, both gritty, tough, physical, length, power. You look at what we did on the backend, speed with the secondary and got a mike linebacker in Tommy [Eichenberg], who when you come from Ohio State and you talk to the players there, he was kind of the bell cow for them. And then we got this little running back from New Hampshire man, and he's unique. So, it's a very good group of guys, man. I think the coolest part about the whole draft was getting on the phone with them and hearing their excitement, wanting to be Raiders. So, I think it was a good match."
Pierce added what he hoped to get out of NFL rookie mini-camp.
"Learning, we're in elementary school. How we do things, the Raider way, the Raider
culture, the mindset, how we play football, how we practice, how we study. They're doing that now in the classroom. I mean that bright-eyed, I asked them to be five minutes early, they're here about 20 minutes early and sitting in the room by themselves. I looked around like I thought it was a meeting going on and they were just ready to go. So, a bunch of eager players, and I think for us just get to know one another. We talked about trust, accountability and process with these guys yesterday, and continue to grow that and get them accustomed to not only the coaches but the rest of players on our roster."
