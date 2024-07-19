Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast on Reasons for Optimism with the Raiders Rushing Attack
HENDERSON0N, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders' attention is now on the NFL Training Camp, which opens in four days in Costa Mesa, California.
Under the guidance of head coach Antonio Pierce, the Silver and Black have united as a team, from the coaching staff to the players. Their collective optimism and confidence are soaring, and the bar for their performance, if possible, has increased.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast offers you reason for optimism with the Silver and Black rushing attack four days from the start of training camp.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
Superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby spoke recently, and here is a brief transcript of his comments.
Q: How much are you in a Christian Wilkins feeding off each other in practice? Crosby: "Yeah, we're flying around you. When you talk about constantly improving and having competition, those are the type of guys you want around. He works his ass off, it's the guy that works. I feel like I haven't had a guy like that since Yannick [Ngakoue]. I feel like Yannick was constantly trying to compete with me and go at it. We were competing at everything and Christian kind of reminds me of him in that way. He's a worker, so I love having guys that are like minded around. So, it's been a hell of a start so far. We have a lot of work to do. But yeah, we're just getting off each other's energy; we love football and that's really all that matters." Q: Where are you seeing when you blow up a play and then next play, he'll blow up a play. How good does it make you feel like, "I can do it", and then all of a sudden, here's Christian Wilkins doing the same thing? Crosby: "Yeah, [Antonio] AP [Pierce] talked about it all the time he's like, 'You don't have to be Superman, just go be yourself.' At the end of the day, I feel like I can make every play. My goal is to be the best on the planet. So, I feel like I can do it all by myself. But at the end of the day, it's a team sport, and we all have to do it. And when you have guys like that, if you're a competitor, you want to be the one in the backfield making the play. So, I love that because we have a bunch of guys like that now, especially up front. From Malcolm [Koonce] to Christian to Adam Butler to John Jenkins, we have a ton of guys that love to play ball. That's really all that matters at the end of the day. Tyree [Wilson] is coming along; we have more and more guys stepping up daily and that's all you want to see."
