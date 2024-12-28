Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast on the Fine Line Between Passion and Apathy
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (3-12) are traveling to New Orleans to take on the Saints (5-10) this weekend, where they will not face longtime Silver and Black quarterback Derek Carr.
But the issues surrounding the Raider Nation are much bigger than one game.
With the most passionate and loyal fan base in all of the National Football League, the organization can't cross the fine line from passion to apathy with their fan base.
In our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we take a look at the fine line between passion and apathy and take an honest assesment of where this fan base and the organization are at this moment.
Earlier today, Coach Antonio Pierce discussed the team's status ahead of this weekend’s tilt in New Orleans. Here is the transcript of that press conference.
Head Coach Antonio Pierce
Q: I know you said the season obviously didn't go the way you guys planned, but you still got two games ahead of you. What's sort of been the message to the team going into these final two games in terms of what you're trying to accomplish as a unit?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah. Finish, improvement, progress, and end on a high note."
Q: Along those same lines, how much do you think you'll be able to use last week to kind of build off that and kind of build up momentum for these next couple of games?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, last week is last week. Different opponent, different situation. We're on the road against a team that's fighting just like us, an interim head coach, and a lot of stuff going on with them. So, we'll worry about us just improving. Continue what we did last week. Improve on the penalties, turnovers, and see the execution on third down and in the red zone."
Q: Do you have an update on the Jordan Meredith? And if he's not able to go, are you still comfortable with Andre James at center?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, Jordan [Meredith] will be out and then we'll stay with the same lineup from last week.”
Q: Any other injury situations?
Coach Pierce: "No sir."
Q: I saw K'Lavon Chaisson popped up in the injury report. He's good?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, he's good. Just wear and tear of the NFL."
Q: Big picture, what do you hope to see these last two weeks offensively?
Coach Pierce: "Just like we did last week; improvement, improvement on third down and red zone. Would love to see the run game keep going. But more importantly, I think just the overall execution and quarterback play. I think it's big for Aidan [O'Connell] these last two games to keep improving the way he's doing and just to see our younger guys constantly develop."
Q: There's a chance that Derek Carr may play. What are your memories of Derek and what would that matchup mean to you if he plays?
Coach Pierce: "Well, memories of Derek [Carr] are seeing him as a young teenager, young man with us during the Super Bowl run, when I played with his brother. I've known Derek for a long time. Known that family for a long time. Lot of respect for Derek as a pro, as a man, as a person. Wish him all the best, and if we see him, that's even better."
Q: What stands out about the Saints to you on tape, either offensively or defensively?
Coach Pierce: "I think defensively, just the way they're playing, playing hard. You can tell they're well coached up front. That front seven is really good with the linebackers and that D-line. They got some ball hawks obviously in the secondary with Kool-Aid [McKinstry] and Honey Badger [Tyrann Mathieu] there. And I think offensively, this is a scheme that we're familiar with and you see throughout the entire league. Some explosive players there depending on who's in and out of the lineup. And I think the best thing about them is when you watch them, I mean, they're competing at a high level. You can tell their coach is doing a great job. [Darren] Rizzi is doing a good job getting those guys motivated and ready to play each and every week."
Q: Brock Bowers has the opportunity to break a few records this week. I mean, how much has he been focused on the game plan for this week?
Coach Pierce: "He's focused always on the game plan, but he's more focused on winning. Probably the biggest smile I've seen on his face last week was in the locker room post-game."
Q: If Spencer Rattler does play, what have you seen from him early on in his career so far?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, I've known Spencer [Rattler] since he was a high schooler. Watched him in college. Very talented player, arm strength, mobility, chance to ad lib as well. You can tell they really believe in him, especially after that second half in the Commanders game when he came in and led them down there to a potential game-winning two-point play. He's a very gritty player. Obviously had a rough outing last week but expecting him to be at his best this week."
Q: Just lastly on Derek Carr, I was wondering if the players that knew him in the locker room have had any kind of extra motivation in facing him at all?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, this isn't the same team here. These guys are not even here. So, to be honest, it hasn't been talked about."
