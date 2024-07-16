Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast on the Future of Davante Adams
The latest episode of Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast discusses the future of Davante Adams and the Silver and Black.
HENDERSON0N, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders' attention is now on the NFL Training Camp, which opens in seven days in Costa Mesa, California.
Under the guidance of head coach Antonio Pierce, the Silver and Black have united as a team, from the coaching staff to the players. Their collective optimism and confidence are soaring, and the bar for their performance, if possible, has increased.
The Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast's latest episode discusses the future of Davante Adams and the Silver and Black.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
Superstar WR Davante Adams spoke after the mandatory mini-camp, and here is a brief transcript of his comments.
Q: You had a tremendous relationship with Dave Ziegler. And with Tom Telesco being new, have you had a chance to get to know him and work on building that relationship yet? Adams: "I mean, it's going to be gradual, it's not going to be the same. It wasn't the same with Brian Gutekunst as it was with Dave [Ziegler], and then coming in from Dave to Tom [Telesco], it's always going to be different. Just like how you guys were teasing me about the Aaron [Rodgers] to Derek [Carr] thing when I misspoke. But anytime you change, regardless if it's a great GM or a GM you don't like as much or whatever, which is definitely not the case here, but everybody's different. He doesn't talk to me as much as what Dave and I spoke, but everybody's got their own way of going about it and the respect level as far as me to him, it's there. So, we just got to continue to build on that, keep talking and figure it out together."
Q: I know it's early in OTAs, but have you noticed any differences in Aidan O'Connell's game so far compared to last season? Adams: "I mean, it's more of just the comfortability in general within his own skin, I guess you could say. He is who he is now. He's talking a little shit out there too, so it's a little bit of everything. You're starting to see more of him versus just the shell of a rookie trying to do everything by the book, which is what allows guys to kind of get to that next level once you figure out who you truly are and start to come into your own. Obviously, he's balling, and he was doing a lot of good things last year. So, I don't want to say like I haven't seen any elevation, but he was doing it especially towards the end. He started figuring out who he is a little bit more and as soon as he got here this offseason, he kind of put his cleats on, strapped up and you can tell that he's ready to go." Q: You were talking about the offense having dangerous weapons and you might have brought one in, Brock Bowers. Just off of watching whatever tape you have seen and seeing him out here, what's your first impressions? Adams: "Yeah, that's BM, man. That's what I call him, BM, that's the businessman. He doesn’t care about nothing else other than just locking in on football. And I could see it in his eyes. I tried to tell a joke and get him to laugh talking to the rookies, did a little panel with him a couple of weeks ago. And I mean, sitting there stone faced, didn't laugh at the thing I said. And so, I was like this is BM right here. I told him that yesterday, I gave him his nickname. So, I definitely know. I see what he's about, I’ve seen the tape. He's a big, strong dude and he's focused and driven, so sky's the limit for him."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.