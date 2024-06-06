Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast on the Latest Updates from Inside OTAs
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are experiencing an offseaon in which the entire franchise is engulfed in optimism, as Mark Davis has set the sail of the ship in one direction, led by GM Tom Telesco, and ultimately Coach Antonio Pierce.
That optimism set the groundwork for something special in 2024, and that sense of optimism is prevalent everywhere in the organization.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast takes you inside the final OTAs of the 2024 offseason and looks ahead to next week's mandatory mini-camp.
Safeties coach Gerald Alexanders spoke earlier this week from OTAs. He touched on a myriad of subjects.
He said of the next step for Marcus Epps and Tre’von Moehrig, the starters last season, "The next step for them is just to continue to develop as communicators, to provide clarity for everybody that's on the field and just kind of taking the next step in regards to how they play ball and how we say, 'It's above the neck.' Some of the plays that they have an opportunity to make or put their teammates in positions to be able to make them, I think is really the next step for not only themselves, but really for the rest of the defense as we go forward."
Additionally, he discussed the evolution of the safety into a QB on the field for the defense, "100%. I think the passing game being such a significant part of our game, and the safeties have always been kind of primary communicators in a lot of the defenses that I've experienced because they have the most depth. They're the ones that are going to be able to understand the adjustments and certain communications and certain defenses that lead to different adjustments or just making their teammates aware of the possibility of certain things that they're going to do offensively and putting themselves and their teammates in positions to be able to go make plays. So, it's always one of those things that we always talk about, just to try to continue to develop, to put our guys in positions to make plays."
