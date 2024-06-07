Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast on the National Disrespect of Robert Spillane, Antonio Pierce, and the QBs
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are experiencing an offseaon in which the entire franchise is engulfed in optimism, as Mark Davis has set the sail of the ship in one direction, led by GM Tom Telesco, and ultimately Coach Antonio Pierce.
That optimism set the groundwork for something special in 2024, and that sense of optimism is prevalent everywhere in the organization.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode discusses the national disrespect for superstar LB Robert Spillane and a thought-provoking conversation on the Silver and Black quarterbacks.
Safeties coach Gerald Alexander addressed the maturation of his position room and what could be for young and promising safety Chris Smith, "Everybody is in the process of development, regardless of their experience last year, and we can't eat off of last year's plate. So, my job is to provide whatever information that they need in order to develop to be the players that we need them to be for the 2024 season and really starting from the foundation. Whether it be Tre'von [Moehrig], whether it be Marcus [Epps], whether it be Chris [Smith], my job is to just provide all the insight and the information and the detail and obviously the cultural execution that we need to be able to display from how we go about our business to develop anybody whenever their number is called. Our situation is 'Hey, whatever you're on the grass, then you are responsible to be able to play at a high level.' So, whatever that number is called, it's my responsibility and their responsibility to get themselves ready because you never know when you're going to be needed, and when that opportunity comes, man you've got to take advantage of it."
Additionally, Alexander spoke about his relationship with Antonio Pierce, "Well I've known AP [Antonio Pierce] since our interactions when I was at Cal and he was at Arizona State, and I obviously respect him not only in his coaching climb, but just him as a player. So, just being a former player, you've looked through the lenses that these guys are currently going through, and there's a certain level of insight that you can kind of relate to them in regards to where they are in their journey and just understanding maybe some of the mistakes and be able to understand how you coach them, but I don't lean on that. It's my job to provide the clarity and development and things like that for their success. So, whether it be me, and obviously with AP, he's done an awesome job in regards to doing the same thing as he's now our leader going forward and just providing that relatability, that example, that push. The things that he provided as a teammate, he's now doing so as the leader of an organization. So, I can appreciate the opportunity to have this opportunity to lead this group."
