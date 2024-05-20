Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast on the Offensive Line, Tight Ends, and a Commitment to Excellence in Blocking
The Las Vegas Raiders are about to start their OTA portion of the offseason, with all eyes on next month's mandatory mini-camp, and eventually training camp in Costa Mesa, California on the horizon.
With high expectations from a successful NFL Draft and a bevy of new free agents and players, the team is riding high on optimism.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode features an in-depth discussion on the offensive line, tight ends, and a commitment to excellence in blocking.
You can watch the entire podcast below, or if you prefer, you can click right here and listen.
Prior to the 2024 NFL Draft, new General Manager Tom Telesco spoke about his drafting style. About looking for best players available, or drafting for need. He offered great information for the Raider Nation to unsderstand his style.
"Yeah, I mean that's always the question every year. You try and balance it out, but the biggest
thing is your needs change and they're unpredictable. And a need we may have today may not be a need in August. We may have a player in the building right now that continues to develop and grow and fills that need. We may have a position group who feels really strong today, and then we get to September, October and it's not that strong. So, the story I've told here is - I guess it'd be my first year with the Chargers - our roster needed a lot of work, but I felt like our receiver group was the strongest group on the football team. So, we're in the draft, we're in a third round and Keenan Allen's card is just staring at us just begging us to take him, and we decide we'll take him but more than likely he'll probably redshirt the year. We don't really have a spot for him, he may even be inactive every week. And then we get into May OTAs and one receiver gets hurt. We get into training camp and another receiver really didn't perform the way we thought he would, and then in September another receiver got hurt. Keenan jumps in the game in September, and he was Rookie of the Year that year. So, like I said, your needs change quickly and unpredictably. So, it's hard to go into a draft just thinking how we're going to line up this opening day. We have to take a little bit more of a long-range approach to it like I was telling Hondo and look four or five years down the road rather than just how they fit today."
