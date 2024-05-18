Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast on the Silver and Black QB Situation, the 2024 Schedule
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are about to start their OTA portion of the offseason, with all eyes on next month's mandatory mini-camp, and eventually training camp in Costa Mesa, California on the horizon.
Wiith high expectations from a successful NFL Draft, and a bevy of new free agents and players the team is riding hight on optimism.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode features an in-depth discussion of the Silver and Black quarterback situation and the 2024 NFL schedule.
Silver and Black coach Antonio Pierce has made his opinion of the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback position, very clear.
"I'm excited. I mean, what Aidan [O'Connell] did the last four games and from what he's
done this offseason – changing his body, his work ethic, being here every day, blocking out the outside noise, not worried about anything, I'm excited. And then you bring Gardner [Minshew II] in here. And listen, you talk about personality, I know you guys interviewed him, it's great. It's great for our building, it's great for our quarterback room. And if you have competition in the quarterback room, what does every other room look at? They're looking at those two guys. Anthony Brown Jr.'s done a heck of a job as well. So, what I see is guys getting out there early. Aidan has already kind of taken the bull by the horns and he's leading the way and [Gardner] Minshew's right there doing it as well. That's two guys that have played. And you saw them play against each other last year and they went neck to neck. But I'm really excited to see what happens. I think it's going to be a process. We're going stick to the process. But as I said before, Aidan's earned the right to go out there and get the first snap."
