Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast on Three Essential Keys to a Winning Franchise, Do the Raiders Have Them
HENDERSON0N, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders have officially completed their first OTA and Mandatory Mini-camps of the 2024 season, and all attention is turning to the NFL Training Camp to be held in Costa Mesa, California.
Under the guidance of head coach Antonio Pierce, the Silver and Black have united as a team, from the coaching staff to the players. Their collective optimism and confidence are soaring, and the bar for their performance, if possible, has increased.
In our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we discuss three essential keys to a winning NFL Franchise and discuss if the Silver and Black have them.
Coach Antonio Pierce addressed the media after the mandatory mini-camp, and here is a brief transcript of his comments.
Q: As you cut the players loose this week, what's your message for the expectations you have for them for the next few weeks before training camp? Coach Pierce: “I told them decompress and remove themselves because we did a really good job with attendance this offseason. I said use the next two weeks just like I'm going to do, I'm going to unplug so you don't have WhatsApp, don't hit me up. I said, come that second week of July you need to turn up the heat a little bit. Get that water and that pot start to simmer. But I said one thing we can’t do, is we can’t start over on the 23rd and 24th. We're not going backwards. So, it is on you to come here, and the physical shape is on you to be ready mentally and emotionally. But more importantly, understanding the playbook because we're going forward with whoever can understand the playbook. It's not about draft pick, it's not about money, it’s not about status. We're going with the guys that put in the time and commitment to do what we want to do over the next six months. And that's just to do one thing and one thing only and that is win, and I want winners. Winners never stop working. You can decompress but I didn’t say you can stop working. So, we got to find a way of that, and I just told them when they come back kick in the front door and let's get this bad boy rolling.
