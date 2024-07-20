Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast on Training Camp Expectations
HENDERSON0N, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders' attention is now on the NFL Training Camp, which opens in three days in Costa Mesa, California.
Under the guidance of head coach Antonio Pierce, the Silver and Black have united as a team, from the coaching staff to the players. Their collective optimism and confidence are soaring, and the bar for their performance, if possible, has increased.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast examines our expectations for the Silver and Black training camp, which begins in three days.
Q: What do you see on the other side of the ball with the quarterback competition between Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O'Connell right now? Crosby: "Yeah, both guys are competitors. Like I said, I feel it's a common theme today. But both those guys are competitors. Aidan has come a long way. Like I said, it's the offseason, so you take you take everything with a grain of salt, but just seeing his maturity and seeing how he's starting to talk back, talking some stuff back and I encourage it, you know what I mean? That's what I want him to do; the best of the best, they're ultimate competitors. The [Patrick] Mahomes, the back in the day, the [Tom] Bradys, the Peyton Mannings, the guys like that there were always drawing back and forth and standing up. At the end of the day, you show a little bit of weakness, people are going to hop all over that so, for him seeing him kind of come back at us it's, it's awesome to see. And Gardner as well; he's played in plenty of big games, he's always been the underdog. And at the end of the day, you see him walk out the building or walk down the street you wouldn't even know he's a football player. But when he when he laces it up on Sundays, you can see what he what he can do. His numbers stack up with a lot of guys you wouldn't even expect. So, those guys are going to kind of battle it out, and the best guy is going to win. So, I'm excited to see what happens."
