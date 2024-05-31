Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast: Raiders QBs, Tom Brady Ownership, AP's Leadership
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are riding a wave of optimism like the finest of surfers under the leadership fo Coach Antonio Pierce, and new General Manager Tom Telesco.
With the coffers full of cash since Mark Davis brilliantly orchestrated the move from Oakland, California, the sky is blue and the future is bright in the land of the Silver and Black.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast talks Silver and Black quarterbacks in Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew, Tom Brady's potential ownership, Antonio Pierce's leadership and much more.
You can watch the entire podcast below, and if you prefer you can click right here to listen.
Assistant head coach Marvin Lewis has know Antonio Pierce for many years. He was asked how he has grown over that time, and his answer was surprising.
"I don't know that I can put my finger on a biggest area of improvement. I think the biggest
thing that I think where he has really done a nice job is understanding the pulse of the football team, and I think he did that at ASU when I was with him. He would come to me when when I was supposedly the defensive coordinator and he was the linebacker coach assisting me, he said, 'I think the guys need to run today. The defense needsto run today after practice.' I said, 'Okay, just make sure we don't kill them,' and I think that was evident to me at the end of the fall last year, and I think it's been evident through this process now, how we began, the OTA process and so forth. He's really conscious of the physical condition of the players and making sure we get all of our right guys to the gate. And I think that's really important as a head coach in the NFL. There's a degree of schematics, a degree of toughness, conditioning and all those things we're trying to get to, but the key element is when September - whatever date that is rolls around, we've got all the right guys out there, suited up as many of them as we can, and I think that's really important. I think he has a great sense of that."
