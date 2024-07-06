Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Takes You Inside the Aidan O'Connell vs. Gardner Minshew QB Battle
HENDERSON0N, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders' attention is now on the NFL Training Camp, which opens in 20 days in Costa Mesa, California.
Under the guidance of head coach Antonio Pierce, the Silver and Black have united as a team, from the coaching staff to the players. Their collective optimism and confidence are soaring, and the bar for their performance, if possible, has increased.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast offers you an inside take on what it will take for Aidan O'Connell vs. Gardner Minshew's quarterback battle.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
Superstar DT Christian Wilkins spoke after the mandatory mini-camp, and here is a brief transcript of his comments.
Q: Would you find that the way that you are as a person here tends to bring some of your teammates out of their shell? Wilkins: "Yeah, I mean, maybe. I just like to be who I am, just like to shine my light a lot of the time and hopefully that affects people in a positive way. Whether it's one person or whether it's the whole team, just being who I am. And I'm blessed to be able to do that. So, that won't stop, I'll continue to be a character, continue to bring the energy, continue to have the joy that I have each and every day when I play. This is a kid's name ultimately, although we're grown men and we're getting paid to do it and it's our livelihood, it's a kid's game and I just love playing it. So, I just love everything that football does; just being in that locker room, meeting people from all across the country – everything. I just have a lot of joy with it."
Q: You guys are going up against this offense each and every day and they're trying to learn this new offense. What have you seen from them and the quarterback competition as well? Wilkins: "Again, it's just been fun to compete with those guys. We have some good really good players on our offense, a lot of different guys, a lot of different positions. The offensive line is strong and solid. So, it's just fun to compete and get those guys going. We're out there, we're going at it, and no one's really holding back, and it's just been fun to be a part of. And then you go and watch the tape and you see that energy and you see the competition; it's been really fun."
