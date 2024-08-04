Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Training Camp Report No. 12: Disappointment
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders invaded Costa Mesa, California, and even though the local NFL teams prevented tens of thousands of fans from attending, the Silver and Black marched on.
The pads are on, and the 2024 NFL Training Camp is popping. The second week is ending, and today, we offer you our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast training camp update No. 12.
The Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce spoke from camp and below is a partial transcript of what he said.
Q: There was a play where rookie linebacker Tommy Eichenberg dropped in zone and got his hand up on the ball that would have been a completion. How do you feel when you see a linebacker that has the savviness to make that kind of a play?
Coach Pierce: “You see my smile. When you see a linebacker playing like that, that's fun to watch. Tommy is interesting, right? Didn't run a 40 and people question his speed, but one thing you can't question is his toughness, his anticipation, his feel for the game, the natural ability to move like a linebacker. He sees the game well. I mean, he's come out, and it's funny because he sang pop smoke for his rookie intro and that was an interesting song topic. But I mean he has a little confidence about him, he got a little swag about him. It was cool to watch that. But Tommy has really done a really good job of studying the game of football. I think Spil [Robert Spillane] and Mike Caldwell have done a great job of just putting in that extra work before practice and after practice and it’s showing up.”
Q: Is he strictly a mike linebacker or do you think you could do some things with him on the outside?
Coach Pierce: “ I think what happens when you see a rookie doing well is you do too much with him. Leave him at mike linebacker and then we’ll adjust from there.”
Q: I know you reposted this great black and white photo and your quote said, ‘I was born a Raider.’ What does that mean? What does that embody to you and what have you learned about yourself as a Raider?
Coach Pierce: “Yeah, like I said, I grew up 30 minutes down the road from here. Grew up rocking Silver and Black and watching the Raiders play in the Coliseum. I go back to the very first time I ever spoke to the media, it's humbling, and I'm honored. I don't take it lightly. I want to hopefully do something and be here and be consistent for this organization and put a product out on the field that we're all proud of. I just want to win.”