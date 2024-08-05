Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Training Camp Report No. 13: A New Hope
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders invaded Costa Mesa, California, and even though the local NFL teams prevented tens of thousands of fans from attending, the Silver and Black marched on.
The pads are on, and the 2024 NFL Training Camp is popping. The second week is ending, and today, we offer you our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast training camp update No. 12.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
The Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce spoke from camp and below is a partial transcript of what he said.
Q: Going back to the health question. I know generally you didn't have much information yet, but have you talked to Kolton Miller and figured out where he is or understand where he is at this point?
Coach Pierce: "I saw him the other day. He looks good. I mean, he's running around. I mean, it's totally different. Obviously, he had surgery, so, we'll see. Again, those guys are going to get on the plane and be here shortly, but I really don't have that answer to be honest."
Q: I know you're usually big about staying in the moment, but every team has a goal every season. What would you quantify as success this year for the Raiders?
Coach Pierce: "That's a really good question. Being consistent, don't want to go through the roller coaster of the season. We're going to lose games, right? I would love for us to go undefeated, that'd be a goal. There's only one team ever to do it. It's hard to do. But just being a consistent team, win, lose or draw, that what you see with the effort, the discipline, the purpose, the ‘all out’, the brotherhood and doing it the Raider way. I hope we can do that. Sometimes the ball's not going to bounce our way and the clock is going to hit zero and we're not winning. We didn't come out victorious, but more importantly, just the way we played. Did it sound right, did it look right? And we can do that, I'll be pleased. But obviously, there's goals higher than that, that we really want to reach."
Q: I don't know if you got a chance to watch the Netflix series "Receiver", but Davante Adams said some things on that show was months and months ago, but if you haven't watched it, was it worth you guys talking about? Or was there anything that you didn't know was going on at that time?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah I mean, I watched pieces of it. But there's nothing to talk about. Davante [Adams] signed up the show, there were things said and shown and it is what it is, you can't erase it."
Q: When you laid out the schedule for training camp, that's something you probably haven't done before as a head coach of when do we practice, how do we practice, how are drills going to go, that sort of thing. Were there challenges that you were kind of interpreting?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, I think just because you're not a head coach or hadn't been the head coach, you don't understand how to schedule a practice. You've been in the league, you've watched, you've been a part of it, you've played. And then at the end of the day, training camp to the offseason is probably even more difficult because you don't have your players there. So you can have all these drills, have all these days to do it, and if only half your team shows up, you can't do it. Well, for us, we were fortunate everybody showed up. So, it was it was pretty easy to do training camp. And again, like I said, when you have Marvin Lewis in the building, and Tom Coughlin on speed dial, it's pretty easy to do a training camp."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.