Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Training Camp Update No. 20
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of week three of the NFL 2024 NFL Training Camp, as they prepare to host the Dallas Cowboys in their second exhibition preseason game of training camp.
The Silver and Black are hoping to be able to name a starting QB after Saturday’s game, with Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew in the midst of a head-to-head battle for QB1.
In our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode, we offer you our twentieth training camp update.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
The Raiders coach, Antonio Pierce, spoke from camp. Below is a partial transcript of what he said.
Q: How did everyone come out of the game health-wise yesterday? And what's the latest on Davante Adams?
Coach Pierce: "Davante [Adams] will be here today. Spoke to him afterthe game. He's excited, he watched it and misses his teammates. Glad his baby boy's here healthy. Injuries, those guys are in medical. They’re starting to report now, so honestly, won't have anything right now. They're still in the medical rooms currently."
Q: What were your thoughts on the quarterback battle when you watched it on the film afterwards? Coach Pierce: "Yeah, just like I said last night, Aidan [O'Connell] had nine attempts there. Gardner [Minshew] had 12. Obviously, you like the numbers to be equal, but they weren't. But I thought both guys were efficient. I thought there were some opportunities that [Gardner] Minshew made down the field that were really good. But I thought both quarterbacks – obviously, when it's a clean pocket, man, you can see what this offense could be with both guys. But I thought they really did a good job of the operations. We did have one delay of game with Gardner [Minshew] that we need to clean up. But I thought Aidan [O'Connell] did a really good job from being backed up down in the red zone and Gardner [Minshew] in the two-minute drill. Everything we wanted to get out of preseason one, we got."
Q: Do you think you're going to switch in this next week where Gardner Minshew starts or are you going to stay with the same rotation? And how much closer to get making a decision on the quarterback?
Coach Pierce: “The goal would be to hopefully make a decision after this game this Saturday. We got to get ready to play football. We got enough film and we'll have two games here to evaluate both quarterbacks to see how they'll play. And we haven't really made a decision on who's going to start or not. But either way, both with play a quarter."