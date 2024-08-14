Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Training Camp Update No. 21
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of week three of the NFL 2024 NFL Training Camp, as they prepare to host the Dallas Cowboys in their second exhibition preseason game of training camp.
The Silver and Black are hoping to be able to name a starting QB after Saturday’s game, with Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew amid a head-to-head battle for QB1.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode offers you our twenty-first training camp update.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
The Raiders coach, Antonio Pierce, spoke from camp. Below is a partial transcript of what he said.
