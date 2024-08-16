Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Training Camp Update No. 23
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are coming to the end of their fourth week of training camp, and are preparing to host the Dallas Cowboys ar Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.
Silver and Black Coach Antonio Pierce has said that he would prefer to be able to name a QB11 after the game, and Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew are immersed in a head-to-head battle for the job.
In our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we offer you our 23rd update from training camp.
Las Vegas Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce spoke recently before practice, and below is a partial transcript.
Q: Can you talk about your thoughts and expectations up to this point?
Coach Pierce: “Yeah, I mean, we are getting a lot of good stuff out here, we’re getting a lot of reps. You know, if you can include preseason game one, we're close to like 1000 reps. So, a lot of film to evaluate our roster and obviously our quarterback play, but I think just everything that we're building on from an offensive standpoint and being to implement so much because of the team periods has really helped us evaluate our team, and I think speed up our offense and their growth, because you got so much film to go over then you have walk thru and corrections. So, I like where we're headed as a coaching staff and the way we've been able to spoon feed our players and not give them so much at a time and allow them to make plays.”
