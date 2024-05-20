Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast: Why Teams Are Coming to Vegas, Schedule, Click Bait & Aidan O'Connell
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are about to start their OTA portion of the offseason, with all eyes on next month's mandatory mini-camp, and eventually training camp in Costa Mesa, California on the horizon.
Wiith high expectations from a successful NFL Draft, and a bevy of new free agents and players the team is riding hight on optimism.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode features an in-depth discussion of why teams are fleeing Oakland for Las Vegas, the Raiders schedule, clickbait journalism Aidan O'Connell, and much more.
You can watch the podcast in its entirety below, or if you prefer, you can listen by clicking here.
New Las Vegas Raiders GM Tom Telesco said of his relationship with Antonio Pierce that, "Yeah, it's been really good. He's got a great vision of what he wants in the football team, and he
hasn't deviated from that, which really helps the personnel department as we're trying to match up
players to our football team. He's got a great feel for evaluating players, which I'm not surprised by. He
played at a high level. He's coached at high school level, college level, the pro level. Evaluating players is all the same, whether they're 15 years old or 25 years old. But he's got a really good feel for that. What's been nice since he was in college recently, he knows some of these players already. He may have recruited them, may have known about them, may have played against them when he was coaching in college. That's been helpful. I think the biggest thing is he has a real vision of what he wants, and he hasn’t gone like this (wavered) with that. So, it really helps us kind of identify exactly who is going to fit as a Raider."
