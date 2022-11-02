Jaguars Beat Raiders in Final Game in Oakland

The Las Vegas Raiders, having sleep-walked their way through a 24-0 defeat to the New Orleans Saints last Sunday at Caesars Superdome in The Big Easy, have remained in the South ahead of their game this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Raiders (2-5), last in the AFC West, must put together a much better effort against the Jaguars (2-6), who got off to a 2-1 start but have lost five consecutive games, on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars lead the all-time series against the Silver and Black, having claimed a 20-16 victory over the Raiders on Dec. 15, 2019, when quarterback Gardner Minshew hit wide receiver Chris Conley with touchdown passes of six and four yards, the second with 31 seconds left in the game, to overcome a 16-3 halftime deficit in the last game the Silver and Black played at the Oakland Coliseum.

“This hurts the most,” said rookie defensive end Clelin Ferrell of the Raiders. “That’s probably the worst loss of my career just because I know the history, the good times and the bad times that these fans (in Oakland) have been through. We let them down today.”

Added Coach Jon Gruden, who was in his second stint coaching the Raiders: “'It’s not really the result today, it’s the results of the Raiders over the years. It’s ‘The Oakland Raiders.’ It’s the appreciation, the loyalty these fans have had for the Raiders. We’re going to miss them. The relationship hopefully will never end. It was sad walking in here today and it will be sad walking out for the last time.”

Several former Oakland Raiders greats showed up for the final game at the Oakland Coliseum, including former Coach John Madden, wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff, running back Marcus Allen, and defensive back Charles Woodson—Hall of Famers all.

Woodson led the Coliseum crowd in one final chant of: “Raiders, Raiders, Raiders,” and there was one final playing of the Raiders’ anthem: “The Autumn Wind.”

“'You’ve been here through the ups, you’ve been here through the downs,” Woodson told the crowd of 52,788. “But you've never wavered.”

Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr, who passed for 267 yards and a 40-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyrell Williams to open the scoring in the first quarter, made runs around the Coliseum to slap hands with fans after the game, and it was over in Oakland.

Said safety Erik Harris: “'It’s heartbreaking. Walking around the stadium, you see people in tears and stuff like that. Unfortunately we couldn’t come out and get the win for them and send them out in the right way.”

The Raiders beat the Jaguars the previous three teams played—33-16 in Jacksonville in 2016 when Sebastian Janikowski kicked four field goals and Latavius Murry ran for touchdowns of two and nine yards, 19-9 at the Oakland Coliseum in 2013 as Janikowski booted four field goals, and 26-23 in overtime at the Coliseum a year earlier when Janikowski won the game with a 40-yard field goal.

When the Raiders first played the AFC expansion Jaguars in 1996, quarterback Jeff Hostetler passed for 200 yards and a 19-yard touchdown to Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown to open the scoring and defensive tackle Jerry Ball returned an interception 66 yards for a touchdown as the Silver and Black claimed a 17-3 victory at the Oakland Coliseum.

“When the ball popped up in the air, I had the opportunity to go up and get it,” said Ball, who was escorted to the end zone by four Raiders teammates for one of only two touchdowns in his career. “When I got it, my instincts took over.”

The Jaguars won the next four meetings, but the game loyal members of Raider Nation remember sadly is the final game in Oakland.

The Raiders' game against the Jaguars kicks off at 1 p.m. EDT (10 a.m. PDT) and can be seen on CBS.

