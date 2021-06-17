Projecting the Raiders Starting Lineup

Predicting the Starting Lineup
Henderson, Nev.—Minicamp is over and the next time the Las Vegas Raiders assemble together as one, the long-awaited 2021 NFL season will be among us.
Christmas is close for the football fan.
With the minicamp being over, it is now time to look ahead to the start of the season with our Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven projected starting lineup.
Jon Gruden said yesterday about whether this is his best roster, “Well I’ll have to see it when we get to camp. Obviously, we like it on paper. We made some changes that are, in some people’s eyes, questionable. We’re younger. I think we’re faster. I think we do have more depth. It’s hard to update that question right now without seeing everything in pads at full speed.”
We’ve already given you what we predict for the 53-man roster, so now let’s look at those starters:
OFFENSE
QB Derek Carr
FB Alec Ingold
RB Josh Jacobs
RT Alex Leatherwood
RG Denzelle Good
C Andre James
LG Richie Incognito
LT Kolton Miller
TE Darren Waller
WR John Brown
WR Henry Ruggs
WR Hunter Renfrow
DEFENSE
S Trevon Moehrig
S Johnathan Abram
CB Casey Hayward
CB Trayvon Mullen
LB Cory Littleton
LB Nick Kwiatkoski
LB Nicholas Morrow
DE Maxx Crosby
DE Yannick Ngakoue
DT Quinton Jefferson
Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter