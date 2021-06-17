Projecting the Raiders Starting Lineup

With the conclusion of minicamp, we present to you our projected Las Vegas Raiders starting lineup.

Henderson, Nev.—Minicamp is over and the next time the Las Vegas Raiders assemble together as one, the long-awaited 2021 NFL season will be among us.

Christmas is close for the football fan.

With the minicamp being over, it is now time to look ahead to the start of the season with our Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven projected starting lineup.

Jon Gruden said yesterday about whether this is his best roster, “Well I’ll have to see it when we get to camp. Obviously, we like it on paper. We made some changes that are, in some people’s eyes, questionable. We’re younger. I think we’re faster. I think we do have more depth. It’s hard to update that question right now without seeing everything in pads at full speed.”

We’ve already given you what we predict for the 53-man roster, so now let’s look at those starters:

OFFENSE

QB Derek Carr

FB Alec Ingold

RB Josh Jacobs

RT Alex Leatherwood

RG Denzelle Good

C Andre James

LG Richie Incognito

LT Kolton Miller

TE Darren Waller

WR John Brown

WR Henry Ruggs

WR Hunter Renfrow

DEFENSE

S Trevon Moehrig

S Johnathan Abram

CB Casey Hayward

CB Trayvon Mullen

LB Cory Littleton

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

LB Nicholas Morrow

DE Maxx Crosby

DE Yannick Ngakoue

DT Quinton Jefferson

DT Johnathan Hankins

