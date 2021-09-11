Josh Jacobs to Lead Physical Rushing Attack

The Las Vegas Raiders Jon Gruden is known to favor a physical running attack, and Josh Jacobs will lead the way versus the Baltimore Ravens.

The Las Vegas Raiders will have a difficult task to overcome come Monday night as they take on an outstanding Baltimore Ravens defense.

One of the Raiders' challenges is the Ravens defense, which ranks among one of the best run-stopping defenses in the NFL.

Raiders starting running back Josh Jacobs is ready to see how they stack up against the Raiders' physical running style.

"Honestly, for me I like every matchup, just personally just because that's my mentality. I mean, but it's definitely a challenge to see how I stack up against them and how we stack up against them. So it's gonna be a fun game and I'm interested to see how they come out early and we just try to sustain and finish," said Jacobs.

In 2020, the Ravens defense ranked eighth among rushing yards per game, allowing an average of 108 yards per game.

Jacobs, who receives the most hits on the team, has been taking breaks during practices. At this point of his career, preventing an injury and preventing unnecessary collisions is the smartest thing to do as he prepares for the Ravens' physical defense.

Things will be different for the Silver and Black; fans will finally be welcomed at Allegiant Stadium for the regular season, something the Raiders did not have last year in their first year in Las Vegas.

The preseason may have been a soft opening for fans in Sin City but come Monday night; Raider Nation will have a chance to help the home team disrupt the Ravens signal calling and showcase what the Death Star has to offer.

Last season, players had to depend on themselves and teammates to get hyped up.

The atmosphere at Allegiant Stadium will help excite the Raiders and push them to overcome the Ravens defense.

