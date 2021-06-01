Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXXX

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

* The importance of June first on the NFL calendar.

* What are we hearing about the legitimacy of the Las Vegas Raiders' interest in wide receiver Julio Jones?

* Are the Las Vegas Raiders legitimate players for Julio Jones?

* What will it cost a team to get Julio Jones?

* What teams are in the hunt for Julio Jones?

* What is going to happen to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers now that June 1, has hit the calendar?

* Is Aaron Rodgers expected to be moved?

