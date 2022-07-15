Skip to main content

Around the World of the NFL Podcast LXXV:  Every AFC West Team, Predictions

In this episode, we take a deep dive look into every AF West team, and predict the records of each franchise in 2022.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most passionate fan bases globally. With this article, their insatiable thirst for Silver and Black and NFL information gets watered each week.

We take a deep dive into the Raider Nation pool in this week's episode. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

Each week we go around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with our colleague and friend, Matt Hladik from The Spun. We have been doing this podcast for over 10 years.

This week's topics include:

· How good is the AFC West?

· Is it the best division in all of the NFL or just the AFC?

· Can Russell Wilson make the Denver Broncos into a true contender?

· Is Russell Wilson, the old Russell Wilson, or has the digression begun?

· Can the Kansas City Chiefs keep the throne when every other AFC West team has improved dramatically?

· How big was the Demarcus Robinson loss for the Kansas City Chiefs, in light of the loss of Tyreek Hill?

· Is Andy Reid and the Chiefs asking Patrick Mahomes to do too much?

· Are the Los Angeles Chargers able to overcome the shortcomings of a head coach that cost them games in 2021?

· Can a young Justin Herbert take the next step and put the team on his shoulders?

· Coming off of the 5th seed in the AFC West in the NFL Playoffs, how good are the Las Vegas Raiders?

· Are the Las Vegas Raiders ready to strike with Davante Adams, Chandler Jones, and multiple other new additions?

· How big of an impact can Josh McDaniels have in the Raider Nation? 

Las Vegas Raiders
Denver Broncos
Los Angeles Chargers
Kansas City Chiefs
