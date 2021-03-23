Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXXI

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

· The Las Vegas Raiders free agency moves.

· What does Yannick Ngakoue bring to this team?

· How changed is the Silver and Black defensive line room?

· How big was the John Brown signing?

· Was losing Nelson Agholor and getting Brown an upgrade?

· How much of an impact does Kenyan Drake have on the Raiders offensive in 2021?

· How do they fit Drake into the mix with Josh Jacobs?

· Is the Raiders offensive line come together quickly?

· Taking an honest look at the DeShaun Watson allegations and what that means moving forward?

· Is the Denzelle Good re-signing going under the radar or is that a very big deal?

· Is Kenyan Drake the Raiders' Alvin Kamara or Reggie Bush?

