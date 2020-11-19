Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions Week XI

Henderson, Nev.: The Las Vegas Raiders are hot, and I am ready to pour some gasoline on the fire as we take time for our weekly question and answers article.

Hondo, do you think Clelin Ferrell plays on Sunday? Curtis Mendoza

No, I do not.

Hondo, do you think the Kansas City Chiefs are making too much of lapgate? Micheal Bremmer

If the Kansas City Chiefs don't like the Las Vegas Raiders taking a victory lap around their home, Arrowhead Stadium, they shouldn't have lost.

Hondo, I know that you have great sources at the NFL and have given us terrific information. I was told we might lose more draft picks with the latest guys on the COVID-19 list. What are you hearing? Kari Davis

As of right now, "There is no desire, need or reason to take any additional draft picks from the Raiders. Don't see it happening with this." That is directly from my sources in the National Football League office.

Hondo, have you heard anything about moving the Las Vegas Raiders game. Terry Robinson

The NFL has no desire to move the game, and as long as both teams can have a complete roster of players, I do not see it happening.

Hondo, in your professional opinion, is Trent Brown on the roster when 2021 kicks off? Jeff DeLeon.

In my opinion? No way.

Hondo, with eight starters on the COVID-19 list testing positive for the virus, is it fair to say we are screwed? Andrew Stevens

First, the Las Vegas Raiders have not had eight starters placed on the list. It is eight players. Secondly, only two actually tested positive in Clelin Ferrell and Cory Littleton. The Raiders are not screwed.

Hondo, do you think Maurice Hurst plays this weekend? Samuel C.

Yes, I do.

Hondo, what are your thoughts on Jeff Heath? I know you were super big on him during the offseason, and he has played well. Good call, bra. Matt Carson

He and Maliek Collins are screaming examples of the ego and arrogance of Jerry Jones and the competence of Mike Mayock. Both leaders and super role players in Dallas. Jerry Jones's ego wouldn't pay them, and they have fit in great here in Las Vegas. Thus, the Cowboys struggled, and the Raiders resurgence—two storied franchises heading in a different direction.

