Las Vegas Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell from Training Camp
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are in week three of the NFL 2024 Training Camp as they prepare to host the Dallas Cowboys in their second exhibition preseason game.
The Silver and Black are hoping to be able to name a starting QB after Saturday’s game, with Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew amid a head-to-head battle for QB1.
Tonight, your beloved Raiders returned to Allegiant Stadium for a free open practice in front of Raider Nation.
We spoke to QB Aidan O'Connell after practice, and we have everything he said from training camp.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
The Raiders coach, Antonio Pierce, spoke from camp. Below is a partial transcript of what he said.
Q: Antonio, you've talked about how Maxx Crosby wrecks practices with the way he goes, and he only knows one speed. He talked yesterday a little bit about it as well, having been taken off the practice field. How fine is that line between getting him ready to go but also getting in some good learning and good teaching for the offense too without him, like you said, wrecking practice?
Coach Pierce: “Yeah. I mean, it's difficult when you have a player of his magnitude, the way he practices, the effort. I mean, that's where he gets you at. When are guys get tired and everyone in the league it happens to them and all of a sudden on play six here comes Maxx. But I think when we're doing things as a team, certain things we just got to get off, right. There are certain plays we want to see, and sometimes you got to pull him off on those plays to get the look for the offense. I mean, he is that type of player now in his career where when he makes up his mind, he's unblockable. And I think he understands that, and we understand that. But there is a fine line, you're right. But one thing about Maxx that I don’t worry about is his conditioning and if he's ready to ever play a game. So, the most important thing that me and Maxx talked about though was depth, right? Maxx has played over 1,000 snaps each and every year of his career. We got to be smart, and Maxx has to be smart as he gets older. We need Tyree Wilson, we need those [Janarius] Robinson’s, the Malcolm Koonce’s of the world to really step up. And that’s the only way you feel that pressure when you don't have 98 the field, now it's got to be next man up mentality. And I think he's bought into that as well.”
Q: Antonio, you came up as an undrafted free agent. I know you’re keeping a wide lens on this team obviously, but do you keep an eye on that particular group? And isthere anybody that's popped for you from that group?
Coach Pierce: “Yeah, I mean, every year you got three to five guys that just kind of pop up. Like, man, check this guy out. Wil Putnam, the center, has done a really good job for us. We got some other guys, linebackers, Amari [Gainer] has done a really good job as far as just stepping up and being physical. But I think overall, these guys they’ll get more opportunities as we get into the preseason. It's tough, especially when you're playing your starters like we are, and we'll do it again this week, for those guys get the reps. But I think more importantly, you're looking at guys that if they don't make the roster and we put them on the practice squad, isthatsomebody that we feel like we can develop in a year or two and they become a player.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.