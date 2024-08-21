Las Vegas Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell Spoke from Practice, and We Have Everything Said
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of their fifth week of training camp and are preparing to host the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in the last exhibition of this season on Friday.
Silver and Black Coach Antonio Pierce has announced that Gardner Minshew is the team's starting quarterback, and the team is moving on.
None of the starters will play on Friday night.
On Tuesday evening, the Silver and Black held their second and last public practice of the preseason at Allegiant Stadium.
We caught up with QB Aidan O'Connell in the locker room at Allegiant Stadium after practice, and asked his thoughts on the state of the Raider Nation.
We have everything that he said for you, and you can watch it below:
Las Vegas Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce spoke recently before practice, and below is a partial transcript.
Q: Now that you've made the decision, you've seen obviously, weeks and weeks of him, now you've seen two games. What are some of the things you'd like to see from Gardner Minshew going forward? The characteristics you want to see him leading this team?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, well, one, his personality is affectionate, his image is affectionate, his leadership is affectionate. Things of improvement, footwork in the pocket, staying on script. There's some magic about him when he does break the pocket and does his thing, but there's a lot of times where if the first or second read is there, we got to let it rip. So, he understands that, and more importantly taking care of the football."
Q: Something that you mentioned after the Vikings game, we talked about it, the run defense was something that you were looking to improve. The Cowboys had a good amount of success in that area yesterday, is there something that kind of stood out to you on looking at the tape that's creating issues in that area?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, it's still an issue. I mean, we just weren’t good enough. I think over 114 yards in the first yards in the first half. Again, not the standard. A lot of leaky yards, we're not getting off blocks, we're Las Vegas Raiders Transcript 8.18.24 not being violent enough up front. We're too talented, too skilled, too much length to stay blocked. And again, that's something I know our coaches are going to harp on in individual. We'll continue to work on that, but that's not the standard. It's now two weeks of it, and obviously we got to do more in practice."
