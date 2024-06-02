Las Vegas Raiders RB Zamir White from OTAs
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders are riding a wave of optimism under Antonio Pierce's leadership, and as they barrel towards training camp, OTA season is well underway.
The Las Vegas Raiders' running back, Alexander Mattison, spoke from NFL OTAs, and we have it all for you.
For your convenience, you can watch the entire press conference below or read the full transcript, allowing you to engage with the content in the way that best suits you.
Running Back Zamir White
Q: How does it feel being back out here with the fellas? White: "Hot. Nah man, great. Just out here with the brothers again, just grinding it out. But we're having fun out here with it, so great."
Q: What was your offseason like we saw a lot of videos of you in the gym, working hard. What was that like? White: "My offseason was gym and running and horses, that's all I did. Wake up around six and go feed them, then I'd go lift after that, shoot, that's when I'd come back to the barn and ride some more. That's about it for me."
Q: How about you looking forward to embracing this role this season? White: “It's really a blessing for me. Just from grinding up from my first year here behind Josh [Jacobs], but honestly right now it's basically about just having fun really with the guys really, and just learning this new style we've got going on. So yeah, just having fun with it."
Q: What's your interpretation of that style so far? White: "So far, I love it so far; it's really fun we're getting after it so it's cool."
Q: How cool is it to be back on the field with Brock Bowers? White: "My dog. So, Brock [Bowers] came in to Georgia my senior year, the natty year actually. So yeah, he's a quiet guy, but a fun guy, so it's cool man."
Q: When Josh Jacobs got hurt at the end of last season, you basically got to be the starting running back. How much of that helped you kind of grow and learn from that experience? White: "That built up a lot of confidence moving into this year, but last year was last year, we've got to move on from that and just build off of this right now, what we've got going on now. Yeah, that's the past."
Q: You said you worked on your conditioning a lot this offseason, but what do you feel like is the biggest part of your game you need to improve in on the field? White: "Everything. Catching, running the ball, one-on-one making guys miss and all that stuff. I want to be better at everything I can be at."
Q: What do you think of the room right now in terms of all the backs? White: "Ah, it's solid man. We've got great guys in the room – Ameer [Abdullah], Alex [Mattison], Sin [Sincere McCormick]. Man, it's a great room, we all get along, we all click, we love it."
Q: You mentioned that this time is kind of about having fun as well as getting into things. Who's bringing the most fun, not only in the room, but on the field? White: "The most fun, I would have to say, Ameer [Abdullah]. Ameer comes out here daily just excited, ready to work like, "Z, Come on Z, let's get it going, bro let's get going.' So yeah, definitely Ameer."
Q: How is your guys' room working with the QB room so far, and along with that question, Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II, what are they bringing both separately and equally? Do they have any similarities? White: "They're both doing good. They're pretty similar so far, just those guys are both just grinding it out and just competing and having fun as well."
Q: How different is your mindset, personally, coming in now knowing that based on what happened last year and Josh Jacobs not being here that you're looked at now as the lead back? White: "Like I said before, last year was last year, and now I'm in this new role, and it's a whole new ground for me. So, just keep on grinding it out, working, learning from the backs in the room and just progress."
Q: How are the horses doing, and have you added any new ones? White: "Great, man. And I just bought two of them. Zeus - I got one named Zeus now, and I got one named Queen. So yeah, two more."
Q: Do you train with them ever? White: "No man, we just ride them."
Q: How much do you think having two big, strong tight ends will help not just in the passing game, but in the blocking game to open up the running game even more? White: "Honestly, it's huge for us because Brock [Bowers] and Mike [Mayer], they can block, catch the ball, run routes really good, they're both fast guys. So, that's going to help us out a lot this year. So, yeah we need that."
Q: Is there a different leadership mindset for you knowing that you're the number one guy and you're kind of being looked at to be a leader in that room? White: "Most definitely, because last year my role was more like a quiet guy just like, when they need me, I'm here. But yeah, that's about it last year-wise. But now I have to grow back into that vocal leader and I'm just showing them on the field, every single day."
Q: Are you comfortable embracing that part of it? White: "Hell yeah."
Q: It's still early, what are some of the small or big differences you've noticed between last season and this season so far? White: "Man, these guys want it. Offense, defense, there's no just dragging around the building, and it's just guys that want to come to work and grind with us. It's pretty on, like we're really on right now."
Q: Did you set any personal benchmarks or goals for this season for yourself? White: "No, never. I just grind with my teammates and have fun, and I try my best to get the win in any way possible."
Q: You talked about the room in general, Alex Mattison in particular, what has he brought into the room and what has he brought to you? White: "Alex [Mattison], he's a smooth, cool guy, man. Like, he can run the ball, catch the ball, and his routes are good. So yeah, great guy too. I like Alex a lot."
Q: There's an NFL proposal about maybe changing the offseason to where instead of doing OTAs it's a longer training camp. Do you have any thoughts about that? White: "No, not really, no."
Q: Is there any motto that the running back room is living by this year? White: "Not yet. Not yet, not yet. But there's going to be one soon, for sure."
