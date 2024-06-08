Las Vegas Raiders Run Game Coordinator/Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell from OTAs
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are experiencing an offseaon in which the entire franchise is engulfed in optimism, as Mark Davis has set the sail of the ship in one direction, led by GM Tom Telesco, and ultimately Coach Antonio Pierce.
That optimism set the groundwork for something special in 2024, and that sense of optimism is prevalent everywhere in the organization.
The Las Vegas Raiders' run game coordinator and linebackers coach, Mike Caldwell, spoke after OTAs, and we have everything he said for you.
You can watch the entire press conference below and read the transcript:
Run Game Coordinator/Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell
Q: There's some continuity at the linebacker position with two starters coming back. Both showed last year that they could be kind of three-down linebackers. How invaluable is that to have two linebackers that you're comfortable with on the field in all the situations? Coach Caldwell: "Really you can add another guy in there, Luke [Masterson]. You've got three guys that have played, understand the game and have been productive for us. So, it's a pleasure for me being able to come into a room where you have guys that have done the job, understand how to do it. Now we can just work on getting better."
Q: One of those guys, Robert Spillane, he's been in the league for a while, been a productive player. Everything really sunk in last year, he had a huge year. What's the key for a guy like that to maintaining kind of after a breakout season? Coach Caldwell: "I think normally once you get into year three or four, you kind of understand the game. But just going back to Robert [Spillane] and just watching him from afar, I told him when I first met him there was a clip that I saw when I was coaching in Tampa and it was against Derrick Henry, and it it made me know your name. And I've been watching it ever since and he's continued to make plays and play the game the right way. So, he's the guy that he paid his dues and it's paying off for him."
Q: What are your early impressions of Tommy Eichenberg? Coach Caldwell: "Tommy [Eichenberg], he's a football guy. He's a guy that being from Ohio, understands what football means, and he's a tough, hard-nosed, old-school linebacker he has this pen out taking notes. He's really diligent in trying to learn the game, and so far he's done a real good job, and we're just ready for him to keep progressing."
Q: Nowadays most teams nickel was kind of their base,so two linebackers on the field most of the time. So, for linebackers special teams has really kind of becoming even more important as a way to add to the team. Have you helped out at all teaching the new kickoff rules or things of that nature? Coach Caldwell: "Tom [McMahon] does a great job with special teams. Now, special teams is dear to my heart because I was a special teams player for a while, special teams captain. So, I understand the value of it, and I might pull a guy to the side here and there, but Tom does such a good job. And just talking about the new kickoff rule, I think it's going to give linebackers per se more opportunity to make the team, because you're going to need guys who block and tackle in ways that in the past you haven't had needed that. So, everybody's excited about it, everybody's talking about it, and we'll have our plan and we'll be ready to go execute it."
Q: Your rookie year you played for Bill Belichick and Nick Saban on the Cleveland Browns. Could you see kind of what was on the horizon for those two coaches? And then looking back, did that kind of shape you in any way in terms of your own pursuit of being a coach? Coach Caldwell: "Looking back to those days, I was a really, really young guy, and my head was spinning that first year, and I really couldn't understand the knowledge that was before me. But now that I look back, could I tell that it was going to happen? No, I couldn't tell it was going to happen because I was just trying to get through those eight weeks of training camp. But those guys have had great success. And did it get me into coaching? Not really. I think my path was later on. Coach [Andy] Reid asked once I was finished playing would I want to coach, and I was like, 'No coach, y'all can have that.' But then ended up going home and retired for about five years, decided to get back into it, and did the minority internship program and I'm here today. I've loved it and just continue to enjoy spilling my knowledge on to the younger generations."
Q: When you look at Antonio Pierce's vision for the team, there's a lot of former players on the staff who are coaching. How important is for these players to kind of have position coaches who have been in the same position? Coach Caldwell: "I think it's important because I feel that I can reach guys. I've sat in those seats; I understand what they're going to go through. And whether it's a football lesson or a life lesson, I think I'm here and AP [Antonio Pierce] is here and we're able to touch the guys where they're at, and other people aren't able to do that. So, I think it's a big plus, and just being here for a short time so far, being able to see the buy-in of the guys, everybody's excited about it. And you can talk about the media and talk about - but when you sit in those chairs, like I have the past few months you really feel it, and it's great to see, great to be here because you know that he's genuine. Like as a player, if you want somebody that trusts you, believes in you and you'll run through a brick wall for him, he has that, and that's what we're building here."
Q: How much different do you think it is playing the linebacker position now in 2024 versus when you were playing in the 90s and the early 2000s? Coach Caldwell: "I think it's more of an east-west game. It's not as much downhill runs anymore. It's set on the edge, and the pass game is more important. Back in the day, you had to stop the run and you had to be ready to take on Iso's and leads, but teams don't do that anymore. They run sideways and they missile motion and jet motion and try to get on your edges. So, the game and the linebacker spot has kind of changed, so you need more athletic guys that can cover and play in space. So, that's what we're looking for. We need guys that are smart, able to understand adjustments and know how to play in space."
Q: Do you feel like Robert Spillane could have played in your era, but he's found his way to excel in the areas you're talking about you have to be good at in today's game? Coach Caldwell: "Oh definitely. Yeah, he's a guy - him and Tommy [Eichenberg] both and you can throw Luke [Masterson] in there also - those are old-school linebacker guys that are in a new-school age, and they're able to adjust and be able to play the pass game that we need and also be physical when it's time to be physical. So, we're excited about the guys. The game has changed, but football is still football. You still got to tackle the guy with the ball. He might be a little bit smaller, but you're going to the sideline and not going straight ahead at you, but the game is still the game."
Q: I'm curious what your impressions have been with Amari Burney? He got on the field a little bit last year, played pretty well. Coach Caldwell: "He's a guy that, again talking about the new-school game, and he's a guy that's good in coverage, making plays. He's learning. Again, as a young guy when you come into the league, it's important to get a good understanding of what the game really entails, and he is studying, he's understanding what we're asking of him and what the job is for him to be able to go out there and execute. So, he's progressing, and we just want the guys to continue to work every day to get 1% better. And once you get that 1% better, then as a team, we'll be heading in the right direction."
Q: How much does all the RPO action that's done now affect the linebacker position and make it more difficult to read so many different things the offense is doing? Coach Caldwell: "Now we're actually the guys that they're trying to attack. We're the read and we have to be able to understand that when you're the read, you have to try not to show your hand. And as a linebacker, you understand that run game is important, pass game is important, but you're involved in both. So, you have to make sure you're handling the front end and then also be able to handle the back end. But as a linebacker, like I tell the guys all the time, we're going to ask a lot of you because you do control the front and handle the back end. So, you're involved with everybody on the field. So, when you're involved with everybody, a lot of things are going to be thrust upon your shoulder. So, you've just got to have broad shoulders really stand up and take that responsibility."
Q: How do your duties kind of break down when you're coordinating the run game defensively? Like every play has both run and pass obviously to it, so how does that kind of break down with your responsibility? Coach Caldwell: "The way PG [Patrick Graham] puts it together, we're all working together. Like I have this title, whatever the title is, whatever I need to do to help him out in his job, I'm ready to do that and other coaches are doing the same thing. So, whatever I'm asked to do, I'm ready to do it. The experience is there, I've been through football for a long time, understand it from different angles. So, it's just whatever I needed to do, I'm here ready to do and excited about it."
Q: I know Christian Wilkins is not in your room specifically, but how much does he help what you guys are trying to do when he occupies so much of the offensive line's attention? Coach Caldwell: "He had a play the other day where he might need to be in my room. He's a guy that - he's so athletic and he plays with so much passion, he's like a linebacker in so many ways, and he's active, has a great motor. So, he's a guy that's a great addition to our team and we're just excited to have him here."
Q: You have a lot of big names, first-round picks on defensive line, but by the end of the year Malcolm Koonce was playing as well as any other last year. What have you seen out of him in your short time here? Coach Caldwell: "I see growth in a short time. He had a great year last year and came back and he's working hard, and you can see the improvement. Robbie [Leonard] is doing a good job of asking him to tweak his techniques, enhance them, get them down and he's doing it. He's out there working every day, and you can see the growth and expecting big things from him."
Q: How crazy isit that your niece worksright across from the building here and is doing a great job with the Aces obviously as the team President? Coach Caldwell: "It's really special for me to be able to come to a situation where the head coach is truly a football guy and the owner is a truly sports person, and he's able to invest in the aces and also in the Raiders. And me being able to have my niece next door, it's special because we were outside my house back in the day we were playing basketball, playing football. So, the competitiveness was built between us, so we understand she's one up on me now. And I told her like, 'You have two rings. I only have one, so I'm up next. I'm chasing you.' So. that's the competitiveness about us, and she's doing a great job over there. You guys should get to know me, I'm a real big women's basketball fan. I love the game. I love what they're doing, and excited to be here."
Q: You mentioned that one ring just a few years ago. What was that experience like looking back, and how much does it drive you going forward to get back to that? Coach Caldwell: "If you talk to any coach that's the driving force, to get back to it. The Super Bowl win, it's a feeling that everyone chases, and once you get a taste of it, it just fuels that hunger even more. And so, I'm on the hunt, trying to get back to it. We're on a hunt trying to get back to it, but we understand that there's work in progress. We're out here in OTAs, have minicamp and training camp. We just understand we're going to go through our process, trust the process and then from there, however it shakes out, it shakes out."
