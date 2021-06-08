Answering Your Raiders, NFL Questions

Henderson, Nev.--There is no fan base in the National Football League hungrier for information on their team than the Raider Nation. That is why each week, we offer a buffet of Silver and Black information as we answer your questions and emails as it pertains to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hondo, I see a lot of media talk about Trayvon Mullen. I do not see much about Damon Arnette. On the radio on Monday, you hinted that Damon might very well not be a starter. What is wrong with Damon? --Curtis Sanchez

Hello Curtis. Damon had a rough rookie season. It didn't help him not to have OTAs and various other opportunities due to COVID-19. He also had actual injuries. Arnett also needs to mature. Am I saying Damon is a bust? Of course not. Am I saying he has a lot to prove? Without a doubt, I am saying that.

Hondo, I want to thank you for the excellent coverage of the Julio Jones situation. I bought the Kool-Aid, and you lowered expectations. You were correct; not one gave up a first-rounder without getting cash from the Falcons. Any thoughts on how close it came? --Benjamin Olds

The Las Vegas Raiders kicked the tires. They were never close, as I reported. They did make it known early in the process that they were interested, but the Silver and Black also clarified that they were not offering a first-round pick. In fact, they never made an offer. They talked in generalities.

Under Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock's tenure, the Las Vegas Raiders have demonstrated substantial financial discipline. They have also not overpaid for anyone. National media certainly threw the clickbait out there for Raider Nation, and they bit. We didn't participate in that.

Hondo, I know you have talked about Sam Young, and you thought he would eventually be signed again. Now that he is, what did you like most about him last season? -- Erin N.

I loved the versatility that Sam Young showed. That is what made him so valuable. He played in 11 games last year and started seven. I think that was a terrific signing. I am going to watch him and his battle to make the roster post-training camp.

Hondo, of all the NFL free agent or trade signings in the 2021 season, for any team, who was the best free-agent signee? --William Burton

This is an easy one. If you want my opinion on who was the best offseason addition, he didn't come as a free agent, but I say, Matthew Stafford. He is an elite, generational quarterback.

Do you have a question you want to see printed in next week's question and answer article? Please email it to me at SpartanNationMail@yahoo.com

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter