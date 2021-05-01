Raiders Trade Up in Round Two for Trevon Moehrig

The Las Vegas Raiders traded up in the 2021 NFL Draft to select the best safety in the draft, Trevon Moehrig from TCU

The Las Vegas Raiders moved up in the second round to pick the young man considered the best safety in the 2021 NFL Draft. Many projected Trevon Moehrig to be picked in the first round, and his loss was the Raiders' win.

Considered the one safety who could be a first-round prospect, Moehrig built a solid case for himself over three years at TCU. He led college safeties in pass breakups the last two seasons and finished his career with seven interceptions.

Moehrig's play peaked with him being ranked by Pro Football Focus as the third-best safety in college football in 2019 and he was a two-time All-Big 12 First-Team defense selection.

He also won the Jim Thorpe Award, which is annually awarded to the top defensive back in college football.

Physically, Moehrig brings prototype size at 6-2 and 202 pounds, and has the range that lets him get downhill in stopping the run. He needs to work on taking consistent angles to the ball, though, as well as leaving himself less susceptible to giving up big plays in coverage.

With that said, Moehrig is a natural playmaker who would have the potential to control the field for a team like the Raiders.

