Latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Training Camp Report No. 10
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders are working hard as their second week in California, Costa Mesa, specifically for training camp, comes to an end. As always, where the Silver and Black go, so do we.
The pads are on, and the 2024 NFL Training Camp is popping; today, we offer CB Jakorian Bennett and everything he said from training camp.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
The Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy spoke from training camp, and here is a partial transcript of his comments.
Q: Has he been more of an instrument for you in terms of teaching this offense because he's familiar
with it?
Coach Getsy: “Yeah, I mean, not just what we have done in our past, but things that he's experienced
since we've been apart, too. The time when I was coaching him in the receiver room, he taught me as
much as anything – the feel of a route or the keys that I'm looking for when I'm running a route when I
have to make a decision. All that stuff, those are conversations, and then you create something that you can both lean on each other. And so, you're putting in an installation together and you're explaining something and then you're letting your players have an opportunity to say, 'What do you guys feel about it?', or 'What are your expectations of this?' And he's someone who's experienced it and we're always going to listen, and I think that's a big part of someone who's experienced as much as he has."
Q: You obviously want to win every rep, but you're going against arguably one of the best defenses in
the entire National Football League. How does it make you better? Even though you may notsee all the wins you want from reps but the fact that the level of competition is so high.
Coach Getsy: "Yeah, that's the whole key to this thing. You're going through a process and when you call a play,there's an expectation of a play. And when you're going through installations, you're not necessarily scheming up the play to defeat whatever exact thing you're expected to get. But at the same time, you get really cool challenges within the play. And when guys are able to respond within a play that's not maybe perfect for that particular front, or particular show, and they're progressing it or they're going through it or making great decisions within it and maybe it's not the greatest opportunity forthe explosive, but now we went found a completion instead. Or the back, this wasn't the exact front that we wanted, but you went and got four (yards) instead of having a negative run. All that stuff gives you the confidence to be able to call those types of things and not kind of have this reservation of, ‘Oh, what's going to happen.’ And you start building confidence in those things because you don't always want to have the premier look, right? Yes, that's ideal for the play caller to have the premier look, but when these guys can perform the play when it's not the premier look, now you're really cooking."
