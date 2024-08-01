Latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Training Camp Report No. 9
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders have come to California, Costa Mesa, specifically for training camp, and as always, where the Silver and Black go, so do we.
The pads are on, and the 2024 NFL Training Camp is popping; today, we offer our ninth Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast training camp update.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
The Raiders are fortunate to have Antonio Pierce as their head coach. Here is a partial transcript of his most recent press conference.
Q: Speaking of injuries, is there any update on Jackson Powers-Johnson? Is he still on the PUP list?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, he's on the PUP list. Hopefully we’ll get him out here. I know he's looking good, took the glasses off and kind of getting out of cool mode and ready to get back in football mode."
Q: Last time you were on the podium, you mentioned that it was a different era from the time you were a player to now. Nate Hobbs yesterday made reference to some of the things that the media wrote about with Jakorian Bennett. So, obviously, they're reading, they're listening, they're tuning in. What's your advice to them and how do you handle that in order to make sure that they're transferring it in the right way?
Coach Pierce: “I can't. Because they have their phone more than they're with me, to be honest. I just can't. I mean, I can sit there and any coach can lie about that. But you try to just, when we have our team meetings, our staff meetings, I try to do a good job and tell them, ‘Look, I get it – just use it as fuel to the fire.’ No different than I do. I read everything. I hear everything. You got no other choice. I mean, you gather information by doing that stuff, right? So, I appreciate everybody's opinion, but it's just that. I think that we control , and I think our players really have taken this to heart, we control everything we're going to do going forward. And that's all we're going to do each and every day, is chop wood, brick by brick, and let the chips fall where they fall."
