Player(s)
Mack Hollins, Jakob Johnson, Brandon Bolden
Team(s)
Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders

Defying His Critics, Raiders GM Ziegler on a Hot Streak, Adds Miami WR

Defying his vocal critics from yesterday, Las Vegas Raiders GM Dave Ziegler remains on a hot streak adding Miami Dolphins WR Mack Hollins

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders GM Dave Ziegler knew that his roster was in need of an instant upgrade at WR.  He started the process by signing Mack Hollins, the Miami Dolphins talented wideout who lead the team in yards per catch last season.

According to sources, it is a one-year deal.  Hollins was a team captain for the Fish and a big personality.  Moments ago we were told, "The number isn't done yet, but it is a formality."

My colleague Alain Poupart from All Dolphins broke down XX this way:

Perhaps the most colorful player on the Miami Dolphins roster, what with his snakes, desire to own a pet alligator, and his distinctive hairstyles, Hollins was more than just a big personality, though. From the time he joined the Dolphins in 2019, Hollins provided himself as a very good special teams player and was elected as a team captain on offense last season. He made the most of his opportunities at wide receiver with four touchdowns on only 14 receptions, including his 65-yard score against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

The news was first reported here:

Ziegler came under intense scrutiny from a minority, albeit vocal amount of his Silver and Black fan base yesterday.  Today's moves have silenced many of them.

Earlier today, we reported that the Silver and Black would be signing a third-string backup running back and special teams stand out in former New England Patriot Brandon Bolden.  We also reported that they are also adding fellow Patriot Jakob Johnson.

