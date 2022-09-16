From the Locker Room:  Las Vegas Raiders Mack Hollins

HENDERSON, NEV.-The Las Vegas Raiders were stunned when the Miami Dolphins allowed their offensive captain Mack Hollins to actually hit the free agent market during the offseason.

Hollins quickly signed with the Silver and Black, bringing with him not only incredible leadership but an uncanny ability to play the game and help young players learn the game.

Hollins was voted a captain this year, recognized for his on-field work ethic and off-the-field uniqueness.

Open about his snake handling, Hollis has multiple off-field interests that have raised the attention of his teammates.

I spoke with Hollins after practice at his locker about not only football and the Raiders, but his interest in snakes and much more. Take the time to watch the interview below:

The Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) kick off at home in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, facing the Arizona Cardinals (0-1) at 1:25 PM PDT.

