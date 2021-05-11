Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders & NFL Questions, Emails

Henderson, Nev.--There is no fan base in the National Football League hungrier for information on their team than the Raider Nation. That is why each week, we offer a buffet of Silver and Black information as we answer your questions and emails as it pertains to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hondo, my man, I love your Black Hole articles. The best information on the internet for the Raiders. When will your next one drop? Do you have a schedule? Tom L.

During the season, they come at least every two weeks. During the off-season, it is at least once per month. The next one is coming out this Friday. Thank you.

Uncle Hondo, are my Raiders coming back to California for training camp? I hate that they left, but I am down with that if they come back here for camp. Carlos Sanchez

They will remain in Henderson for training camp, but the NFL does allow them to travel. Who knows, maybe they come down for a week? We shall see.

Hondo, I loved the NFL Draft coverage from all of you. What player do you think we should be most excited about? Kevin Walters

I think several guys could surprise. I would say, Malcolm Koonce and Jimmy Morrissey. Two guys that love the game of football and approach it the right way. The others are good picks, but I think those two are not getting as much attention as deserved.

Hondo, do you like the Casey Hayward pick-up? Not sure what I think. Katherine Murray

I think it was a great signing. Hayward knows the Gus Bradley defense. He is a Pro Bowl-caliber player and is a guts and glue guy. He will take a very young defensive backs room and bring leadership vocally and by example. There is absolutely nothing about this signing not to like.

Hondo, is there anything this offseason that maybe fans are not taking into consideration? I am trying to be a glass-half-full guy. Ty T.

Yes, in everything that they have done, they have maintained financial responsibility.

They have not overpaid for one player, done a bad deal, or added one player that doesn't fit directly into their plan. The Raiders' management has been outstanding. There is no doubt that the team and roster are better. They upgraded players and coaching, but the financial discipline has continued and made the future even brighter.

OK Hondo, here is a question for your mailbag. Tell me the single best thing that the Raiders have done this entire offseason now that the draft is over. Love your work, Leonard (Lenny) Roberts.

They hired Gus Bradley to lead the defense. Homerun hire and they have let him have massive input on new players and his staff.

