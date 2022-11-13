Skip to main content

From the Raiders' Locker Room: DE Malcolm Koonce

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for another win as they return home to face the Indianapolis Colts and we spoke with DE Malcolm Koonce in the locker room.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves headed home to Allegiant Stadium (2-6) and facing the Indianapolis Colts.

The Silver and Black are desperate for a win, and facing the hapless Colts is certainly a must-win.

We spoke in the locker room with DE Malcolm Koonce and you can watch that entire interview below:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Raiders return to home Allegiant Stadium next Sunday to take on the Indianapolis Colts. That game kicks off at 4:05 EST and 1:05 PST, and it can be seen on CBS.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (1)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

Matthew Butler
Silver & Black

From the Raiders' Locker Room: DT Matthew Butler

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Dave Casper
Silver & Black

Raiders-Colts Have a Ghost in Their Past

By Tom LaMarre
USATSI_19379331_168390101_lowres
News

Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Colts

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
Zamir White
Silver & Black

From the Raiders' Locker Room: RB Zamir White

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Andre James
Silver & Black

From the Raiders' Locker Room: C Andre James

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Amik Robertson, Denzel Perryman
Silver & Black

From the Raiders' Locker Room: DB Amik Robertson

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
DJ Turner (5)
Silver & Black

From the Raiders' Locker Room: ATH D.J. Turner

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Alex Bars
Silver & Black

From the Raiders' Locker Room: OL Alex Bars

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.