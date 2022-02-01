EXCLUSIVE: New Raiders GM Ziegler

In this EXCLUSIVE interview, we spoke with the new general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders Dave Ziegler

HENDERSON, NEV.--The Las Vegas Raiders have signed a new general manager in Dave Ziegler. Ziegler is a talented young executive that will work in tandem with new head coach Josh McDaniels to lead the Silver and Black.

Per the Raiders: In 2021, Ziegler entered his first season as director of player personnel after spending the 2020 season as assistant director of player personnel, following four seasons as the director of pro personnel and three as the assistant director of pro scouting. During his time in New England, the Patriots won seven AFC East Division titles, advanced to six AFC Championship Games, and claimed three Super Bowl championships (XLIX, LI, and LIII).

Prior to joining the Patriots, Ziegler spent three seasons with the Denver Broncos, serving in a variety of roles for the club in their scouting department. During his time in Denver, the Broncos won two AFC West Division titles.

In the above video, we had an exclusive interview with Zieger on a myriad of topics for you to enjoy.

