EXCLUSIVE:  New Raiders Coach McDaniels

In this EXCLUSIVE interview, we spoke with the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders Josh McDaniels

HENDERSON, NEV.--Mark Davis and the Las Vegas Raiders inked their proverbial first-round pick for the next head coach in Josh McDaniels.

McDaniels could have picked the team of his choice, and that choice was the Silver and Black.

Per the Raiders: Josh McDaniels was named New England Patriots offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach after he re-joined the Patriots coaching staff in January 2012. The 2021 season was McDaniels' 18th season with the Patriots overall and his 13th as the team's offensive coordinator.

In 12 seasons as offensive coordinator, McDaniels guided the offense to eight top-10 rankings, including the NFL's No. 1 ranked offense in 2007, 2012, and 2017. Additionally, Tom Brady was elected to the Pro Bowl eight times and eclipsed 4,000 yards passing eight times. Overall, McDaniels was part of six Super Bowl championships with New England, three as the team's offensive coordinator.

In the above video, we had an exclusive interview with McDaniels on a myriad of topics for you to enjoy.

