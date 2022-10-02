Skip to main content

From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: DL Matthew Butler

We spoke with Las Vegas Raiders DL Matthew Butler from the locker room looking ahead to this weekend's game against the Denver Broncos.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders started the 2022 NFL season with high expectations. After a disappointing 0-3 start, the 17-game regular season is far from over.

The Silver and Black return home this weekend to Allegiant Stadium. I was in the locker room for this exclusive interview with DL Matthew Butler to discuss the state of the team.

You can watch the interview below:

The Las Vegas Raiders return to action next Sunday, as they play host at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to their AFC rivals the Denver Broncos. That game kicks off at 4:25 PM PDT and can be seen on CBS.

