Skip to main content

Las Vegas Raiders Divine Deablo On Fire for Silver and Black

The Las Vegas Raiders LB Divine Deablo is on fire for the 1-3 Silver and Black defense.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' defense is beginning to emerge after four games in the 2022 NFL regular season.

With several veteran stars such as Maxx Crosby and Denzel Perryman, it is a loaded unit of young players that have made the future look very bright.

One of those young stars is LB Divine Deablo who once again led the Silver and Black defense in tackles in their first win last weekend.

You can watch his entire interview below:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Las Vegas Raiders return to action next Sunday, as they play host at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to their AFC rivals the Denver Broncos. That game kicks off at 1:25 p.m. PDT and can be seen on CBS.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

In This Article (1)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

USATSI_19167989_168390101_lowres
News

Previewing Week 5 of Fantasy Football For the Raiders

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19167861_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Cracks Top-10 Franchise Leaders

By Jairo Alvarado
USATSI_18908591_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Sign Veteran Linebacker Blake Martinez

By Hikaru Kudo
USATSI_19168740_168390101_lowres
News

Previewing the Kansas City Chiefs

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
Coach Josh McDaniels-2
Silver & Black

Raiders' Josh McDaniels Monday Recap of Win Over the Broncos

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Maxx Crosby sacks Russell Wilson
Game Day

From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: DE Maxx Crosby

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Raiders Cle Ferrell on Team Character
Game Day

From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: DL Cle Ferrell

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Amik Robertson TD vs Denver 22
Game Day

Raiders' Amik Robertson Talks Touchdown vs. Denver

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.