Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins Game Thread

The Las Vegas Raiders (7-7) take on the Miami Dolphins (9-5) with both teams in desperate need of a win.

For the Silver and Black, they need the eighth win in order to keep their slim playoff chances alive, and the Dolphins would cement their spot in the NFL postseason with the victory.

Here’s how to watch:

TV: ABC/NFL Network

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Kick-Off: 5:15 PM PST/8:15 PM EST

Radio: Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

Raider Nation Radio 920 AM has taken over as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games. KOMP 92.3 The Rock will also carry the game simultaneously on their airwaves.

Remember the rule of five. If the Las Vegas Raider wins that, games are over. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, that means they are plus one. If they then get four turnovers and give up only one, that means they are plus three. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. Teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91% of their ball games on average.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation.

We will be updating this article with highlights and updates as the game progresses.

