Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders & NFL Questions, Emails

Henderson, Nev.--There is no fan base in the National Football League hungrier for information on their team than the Raider Nation. That is why each week, we offer a buffet of Silver and Black information as we answer your questions and emails as it pertains to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Uncle Hondo, just wondering what you think of Zaven Collins? Glen Bowens, Mead, Oklahoma.

I like his game. He would be an excellent fit for the Las Vegas Raiders. I don't like him as much as I like Micah Parsons from Penn State or Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah from Notre Dame, but Collins would bring versatility to Gus Bradley's defense at seventeen. If the Silver and Black were to get any of those linebackers, that would be a solid pick.

Hondo, any thoughts on what safeties you think would be worthy of the Raiders pick at seventeen? Keep up the amazing work. Tom T.

Thank you for the kind words. In my discussion with NFL people, they think there is an excellent chance that no safeties would get picked in the first round. They all believe that one name stands out as the best safety in this class, and that is Trevon Moehrig from TCU. The second-best safety according to the NFL people I spoke with is Richie Grant from UCF. He is a free safety. I think there is great depth at safety, so the Raiders could quickly address that on day two and select a starter.

Hondo, do you think the Raiders would move up to pick a quarterback? Michael Williams

No

Hondo, what offensive linemen would you be okay with the Raiders taking in the first round? Kevin Natan

Here is the offensive line that I keep hearing all have first-round grades from NFL people. If the Raiders stay at seventeen, I think any of these young men are worthy of that pick, according to what I am hearing. I have them in order:

Penei Sewell, T, Oregon

Rashawn Slater, T, Northwestern

Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC

Teven Jenkins, T, Oklahoma State

Christian Darrisaw, T, Virginia Tech

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter