From the Locker Room:  Las Vegas Raiders Nate Hobbs

The Las Vegas Raiders Nate Hobbs came into the 2022 season off of a fantastic rookie season, he didn't disappoint in week one.

HENDERSON, Nev.-Nate Hobbs of the Las Vegas Raiders was one of the top cornerbacks in all of the National Football league during his rookie campaign last season.

After one week of the 2022 season, he has now set himself apart as an elite defensive back.

I caught up with him in the locker room to talk about his excellent game versus the Los Angeles Chargers and to look ahead.  You can watch the entire interview below:

The Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) kick off at home in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, facing the Arizona Cardinals (0-1) at 1:25 PM PDT.

